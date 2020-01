Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 18:35 Hits: 2

The California band's music blends lo-fi surf-rock, garage rock, Americana and psychedelic into something so unique it needed to come up with its own genre.

(Image credit: Taylor Bonin/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2020/01/09/794874925/the-growlers-your-best-kept-secret-favorite-band?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music