Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 09:50 Hits: 2

Blake Shelton is teaming up with girlfriend Gwen Stefani for "Nobody But You" as his new single. The pair will sing "Nobody But You" at the upcoming GRAMMY awards. The song, written by Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James, is one of four new tracks on Shelton's recently released "Fully Loaded: God's Country....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=10905