Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 10:39 Hits: 0

Featuring songs from the original album alongside new material and stunning animation, Teesside folk trio The Young’uns perform a new theatrical version of The Ballad of Johnny Longstaff.

The post New Theatrical version of The Ballad of Johnny Longstaff Announced appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/01/theatre-ballad-of-johnny-longstaff/