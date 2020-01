Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 17:39 Hits: 2

The talented R&B producer "was flying under the radar for so long." That's changing thanks to his work with H.E.R. and Lucky Daye

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/d-mile-producer-grammy-profile-lucky-day-her-934015/