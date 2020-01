Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 17:52 Hits: 1

Over 112 artists and counting have been confirmed as victims of a sweeping intellectual property theft by having their recordings directly stolen and repurposed by fake artist accounts operating on all major streaming services, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Google Play, YouTube, and others. The theft includes at least 831 songs.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/over-112-artists-affected-in-sweeping-streaming-song-theft/