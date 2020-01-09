Whitters gets ready for The Dream

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020

Hailey Whitters will release her new album, "The Dream," on Feb. 28. The announcement follows Whitters' 2019 touring with Maren Morris, Brent Cobb and Lori McKenna (who co-wrote three songs on "The Dream"). "This is the first record that feels 100 percent me. It's a time capsule of my time in Nashville and coming to terms with dreams and what they mean to you," said Whitters, who fully funded the project herself....

