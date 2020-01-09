Shelton, Stefani perform at Grammys

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 18:01 Hits: 1

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will take the stage together at the GRAMMYS for the first time ever, it was announced today. The GRAMMYS also said that Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Aerosmith would perform at the S62nd eition of the awards on Sunday, Jan. 26. The awards show will air live from Staples Center in Los Angeles and broadcasted live on CBS at 8 p.m. eastern. Shelton is up for Best Country Solo Performance for his 2019 track, "God's Country."...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=10903