Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 11:11 Hits: 0

The surprise news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to retire from royalty has triggered a series of humorous reactions on Twitter — as well as harsher comments reflecting polarization on the topic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/megxit-twitter-reacts-to-meghan-and-harry-s-announcement/a-51939403?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf