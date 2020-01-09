Bluegrass band Sideline announces tour dates

Articles

Category: Art/Music

Sideline will hit the road starting in February in support of the bluegrass band's new release, "Breaks to the Edge." The reigning IBMA Song of the Year (for "Thunder Dan") award-winning group will headline shows across the U.S. The group consists of original member Steve Dilling's banjo and co-founder Jason Moore's bass. Skip Cherryholmes dishes up flatpicking. The talents of new members Zack Arnold (mandolin), Jacob Greer (guitar) and Jamie Harper (fiddle) complete the sextet....

