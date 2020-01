Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 19:14 Hits: 4

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have announced they are to step back from their position as senior royals. The pair also say they plan to spend more of their time in North America.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uk-s-prince-harry-and-meghan-to-give-up-senior-royal-roles/a-51934384?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf