Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 16:19 Hits: 1

"We're concentrating on new songs and writing a new record," says Smith. "We're all real excited to make new music"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/chad-smith-art-exhibit-confirms-new-chili-peppers-record-john-frusciante-934615/