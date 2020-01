Articles

Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020

Brent Cobb will be reissuing his often-overlooked and hard-to-find debut album "No Place Left to Leave." It finds Brent in his most nascent state, but already sharing songs that would withstand the test of time and be recorded by others, including the Oak Ridge Boys, and Whiskey Myers.

