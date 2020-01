Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 18:24 Hits: 1

Photos and Review by Lou Montesano It felt like a homecoming when the Felice Brothers arrived at Brooklyn Bowl to play for fans who’ve been following them since the band’s […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/01/reviews/shows/the-felice-brothers-kick-off-the-new-year-at-brooklyn-bowl