Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 13:25 Hits: 1

There are, undoubtedly, many out there who, like Joseph back in 1973, remain ignorant of Phil Ochs and for whom, as the notes say, this will afford a nudge forward. That it also happens to be one of Joseph’s finest albums is an added bonus.

The post Martyn Joseph – Days of Decision: A Tribute To Phil Ochs appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/01/martyn-joseph-days-of-decision-a-tribute-to-phil-ochs/