Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 19:11 Hits: 2

Though their improvising gets rowdy at times, the Very Practical Trio players don't neglect the tune when they jam. Kevin Whitehead says the ensemble's new album has a nice give and take.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/06/793978698/with-even-better-michael-formanek-s-very-practical-trio-lives-up-to-its-name?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music