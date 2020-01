Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 08:44 Hits: 2

The Panhandlers - Josh Abbott, John Baumann, William Clark Green and Flatland Cavalry's Cleto Cordero - will release its debut, a self-titled CD, on March 6 via The Next Waltz. Tracked live to analog tape by producer Bruce Robison, the group's self-titled debut is a modern disc recorded in the old-school, straight-to-tape spirit of their 1960s and '70s influences....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=10899