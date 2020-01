Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 14:31 Hits: 1

It wasn't the films with the most nominations that came out on top but instead, two outliers. Can the 2020 Golden Globes be seen as a commentary on the future of the art of filmmaking?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/netflix-was-the-main-loser-of-the-golden-globes/a-51902513?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf