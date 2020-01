Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 01:59 Hits: 2

Pedal steel guitar playing legend Robby Turner has been hospitalized after a serious automobile accident on Tuesday morning (12-31-19). Known for being the pedal steel player behind The Highwaymen and Waylon Jennings in the latter half of Waylon's career, as well as playing on records from Sturgill Simpson and Chris Stapleton.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/man-of-steel-robby-turner-hospitalized-after-auto-accident/