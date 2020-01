Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 20:51 Hits: 2

With mournful riffs and sorrowful vocals, the doom-metal track, off the group's upcoming 'The Ghost of Orion' album, recalls their best material

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/my-dying-bride-your-broken-shore-933323/