Published on Friday, 03 January 2020

The alter ego of Dierks Bentley and his touring band have signed a label deal. “The Knights are promising to bring real ’90s country music back to a format that’s been drowning in male sensitivity, cashmere cardigan sweaters and programmed drum loops,” reads a portion of the press release---funny because it's also patently true.

