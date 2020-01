Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 18:28 Hits: 5

This week, we're listening back to some favorite Fresh Air interviews from the past decade. The punk icon reflected on her career and her 22-year friendship with artist Robert Mapplethorpe in 2010.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/03/793049438/fresh-air-favorites-patti-smith?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music