Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 16:10 Hits: 3

Producer Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct by dozens of actors and former employees. Having sparked the #MeToo movement, accusers will finally have their day in court on January 6, 2020.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/harvey-weinstein-on-trial-a-timeline/a-51879386?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf