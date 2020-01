Articles

Christopher “Critter” Fuqua played his final show as a member of the iconic string band Old Crow Medicine Show at the band's annual New Year's Eve performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville Tuesday night. The show was partly a celebration of Critter's contributions to the band over the last 21-plus years as a founding member.

