Published on Friday, 03 January 2020

Not that you needed any more validation of just how much of a good dude the 2-time reigning Saving Country Music Artist of the Year Tyler Childers is, but he just proved it yet again. After playing a full show on New Year's Eve, wishing everyone a Happy New Year's, Tyler stayed after the show to help the Appalachia Wireless Arena crew clean up.

