Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 21:46 Hits: 4

Starting Jan. 3, Billboard is changing the way it calculates the top albums of the week. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Slate writer and critic Chris Molanphy about what the rule changes mean.

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/02/793134365/here-comes-youtube-billboard-to-change-how-it-calculates-top-albums?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music