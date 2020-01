Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 03 January 2020

The Swedish singer sways and writhes as he and his band create a dream state calming enough to slow the day's hectic pace to a crawl. Take a seat on a comfy couch and have a listen.

(Image credit: Catie Dull/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/03/792739392/daniel-norgren-tiny-desk-concert?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music