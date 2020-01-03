The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Stell makes GMA debut on Friday

Matt Stell will make his "Good Morning America" debut on Friday on ABC, performing his Gold-certified hit "Prayed For You." Stell's latest single, "Everywhere But On," is the title track of his debut EP and the name of his first headline tour ,which kicks off Jan. 24. "Everywhere But On" was co-written by Stell, Paul Sikes and Lance Miller and produced by Ash Bowers and Stell. Tour dates are: Jan. 24 - San Diego, CA Moonshine Flats Jan. 25 - San Bernardino, CA The Brandin' Iron...

