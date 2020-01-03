Bentley comedic side project signs deal

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 10:32 Hits: 4

Dierks Bentley's side project, Hot Country Knights, has inked a record deal with UMG Nashville, the band announced today. Bentley is the best known member of the comedic group, which, in reality is his backing band, and plays covers of country songs from the '90s. "This has to be the GREATEST DAY in your lives.. HCK signs a record deal with @UMGNashville. We're back BABBYYYY!!" the band posted on Twitter...

