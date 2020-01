Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 16:08 Hits: 3

Controversy continues over the satirical version of a children's song broadcast after Christmas. A ditty about a fictional grandmother's environmentally unfriendly habits has struck an inter-generational nerve.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/omagate-kids-song-enflames-german-culture-wars/a-51860882?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf