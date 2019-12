Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 17:34 Hits: 2

Lil Peep's mother and his record label have filed dueling claims about who's responsible for the young rapper's death. At issue is the longstanding question of what the music business owes to its young stars

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/lil-peep-death-lawsuit-first-access-entertainment-932575/