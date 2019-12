Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 18:26 Hits: 3

The singer and writer performed in The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, appeared in Monty Python and the Holy Grail and later formed the Beatles pastiche, The Rutles, with Eric Idle.

(Image credit: John Downing/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/30/792379969/neil-innes-monty-python-collaborator-and-rutles-member-dead-at-75?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music