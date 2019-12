Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 30 December 2019

Fiddler Jenee Fleenor is the first woman ever to win the Country Music Association's Musician of the Year Award. Her work is partly responsible for the instrument's resurgence.

(Image credit: Leah Puttkammer/Getty Images)

