Underwood leaves as CMA host

Carrie Underwood will not return to host the CMA Awards show in 2020 after a dozen years, she announced today via Instagram. Underwood has hosted with Brad Paisley. This year, she was helped by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. " "It's hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I've decided that it's time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do," Underwood said via Instagram....

