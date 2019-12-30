Just released: New Riders of the Purple Sage Circa ’72

Articles

Published on Monday, 30 December 2019

We’re basking in nostalgia this week, thanks to the recent release of the Omnivore CD capturing the New Riders of the Purple Sage at the Academy of Music in New York City on Nov. 23, 1972. Jerry Garcia was gone, but the classic line-up of John Dawson, David Nelson, Dave Torbert, Buddy Cage and Spencer Dryden is on hand on…

