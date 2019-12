Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019

Celebrating their 45th Anniversary, there’s plenty of vitality on this new release. It’s uplifting, jolly fun all the way, tempered with an easy musicality that doesn’t patronise, and splendidly well recorded.

