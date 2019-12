Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 16:09 Hits: 3

A cultural awakening is set to overcome decades of political and historical struggle as Rijeka in Croatia and Galway in Ireland get ready to take up the crown of European Capitals of Culture.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rijeka-and-galway-2020-european-capitals-of-culture/a-51836251?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf