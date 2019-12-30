Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 04:19 Hits: 3

One of our favorite interviews this past year was a conversation with Robert Randolph, fresh off his “Brighter Days” album. As you’ll hear, Robert is both confident and energetic -and a tremendous amount of fun. While we were doing the interview in the lobby of Nashville’s War Memorial Auditorium, the venue’s staffers asked to shoot streaming video for Facebook as…

Read more

The post Show 41 – The Genre-Defying Music of Robert Randolph appeared first on Americana One.

KPA1_EP40_RobertRandolphPC.mp3 Duration: 1169 seconds

Size: 44.61 Mb

Read more http://sun209.com/the-genre-defying-music-of-robert-randolph/