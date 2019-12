Articles

If you needed any more confirmation of just how cool Alan Jackson is, for the second year in a row he's chosen the openers for his upcoming tour not out of the mostly paltry class of up-and-coming major label talent looking for attention. Instead, he's turned to Lower Broadway in Nashville, and the stage of his own AJ's Good Time Bar.

