Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019 06:23 Hits: 3

Mike Davies shares his Top Ten albums of 2019 including Emily Mae Winters, Luke Jackson, Caroline Spence, Allison Moorer, Danny Schmidt, Daria Kulesh, Rachel Harrington and more.

The post Mike Davies Top Ten Albums of 2019 appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2019/12/mike-davies-top-ten-albums-of-2019/