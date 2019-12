Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 10:08 Hits: 1

Franc Cinelli, our Artist of the Month, has shared a video for Rave On from his new album Night Songs, a song he describes as "a folksome glide through dreamy days and lonesome nights."

The post Video Premiere: Franc Cinelli – Rave On appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2019/12/video-premiere-franc-cinelli-rave-on/