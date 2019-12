Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 10:00 Hits: 2

Every December former President Obama releases a list of his favorite songs, books and movies. NPR's David Greene talks with Jay Ruttenberg of the comedy journal The Lowbrow Reader.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/27/791660717/obamas-year-end-best-of-list?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music