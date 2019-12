Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 December 2019

Buck Curran and Tompkins Square have done a fine job here, both in paying tribute to the late great Jack Rose and bringing in a number of superb players. Fantastic stuff and a real testament to the quality of current material available to those who seek it.

