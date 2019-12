Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 02:33 Hits: 4

Knoxville, Tennessee's alt-country/Americana outfit The Black Lillies have announced an indefinite hiatus. In a statement released on Thursday, December 26th, the band said, "After eleven years, five albums, approximately 2000 shows, and countless relationships built along the way, the time has come for us to take a step back..."

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/the-black-lillies-announce-an-indefinite-hiatus/