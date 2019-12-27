Rockabilly singer Sleepy LaBeef passes away

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 December 2019 09:56 Hits: 4

Rockabilly singer Sleepy LaBeef died today at the age of 84. LaBeef, an Arkansas native, was on labels including StarDay, Columbia and Rounder. LaBeef was born in Smackover, Ark, LaBeef was called "Sleepy" due to having a lazy eye. At 18, he moved to Houston where he sang gospel. LaBeef also had a bar band plaing radio programs including the Louisiana Hayride. LaBeef never had any big hits, but his live performance was his calling card....

