The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Rockabilly singer Sleepy LaBeef passes away

Category: Art/Music Hits: 4

Rockabilly singer Sleepy LaBeef died today at the age of 84. LaBeef, an Arkansas native, was on labels including StarDay, Columbia and Rounder. LaBeef was born in Smackover, Ark, LaBeef was called "Sleepy" due to having a lazy eye. At 18, he moved to Houston where he sang gospel. LaBeef also had a bar band plaing radio programs including the Louisiana Hayride. LaBeef never had any big hits, but his live performance was his calling card....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=10894

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version