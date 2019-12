Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019

Veteran German tenor turned conductor Peter Schreier has died aged 84 in Dresden. Trained in former East Germany, he performed in more than 60 operatic roles — from New York to Milan to Salzburg — until retirement.

