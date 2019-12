Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 14:00 Hits: 5

Enter the spirit of a traditional Celtic Christmastide with old carols, dance tunes and verses.

(Image credit: Laura Sparrow/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/25/789736698/the-thistle-shamrock-a-celtic-holiday-tradition?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music