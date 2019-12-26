The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Allison Moorer’s courageous, inspiring “Blood”

Category: Art/Music Hits: 2

By Paul T. Mueller Singer-songwriter Allison Moorer gets a lot done on her newest album, Blood. In its 10 songs, Moorer addresses her troubling past, deals with her present, and finds hope for the future. Recorded as a companion piece to her memoir of the same title, Blood is a courageous and inspiring musical document. By way of background, Moorer’s…

Read more

The post Allison Moorer’s courageous, inspiring “Blood” appeared first on Americana One.

Read more http://sun209.com/allison-moorers-courageous-inspiring-blood/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version