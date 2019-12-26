Allison Moorer’s courageous, inspiring “Blood”

Articles

By Paul T. Mueller Singer-songwriter Allison Moorer gets a lot done on her newest album, Blood. In its 10 songs, Moorer addresses her troubling past, deals with her present, and finds hope for the future. Recorded as a companion piece to her memoir of the same title, Blood is a courageous and inspiring musical document. By way of background, Moorer’s…

