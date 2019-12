Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 17:25 Hits: 6

Christmas came early for ticket holders of the Texas Music/Red Dirt/Americana-oriented Mile 0 Fest set to transpire in Key West, Florida on January 28th-February 1st, 2020, as well as for those still sitting on the fence about if they want to go, or those who might have a ticket waiting for them under the Christmas tree.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/mile-0-fest-announces-full-2020-lineup-daily-schedule/