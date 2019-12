Articles

Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019

23-year-old Michael D. Mosley is wanted in connection with the killing of Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, and the injury of a third man on Saturday, December 21st shortly before 3AM outside the Dogwood Bar in Nashville on the 1900 block of Division Street. Clayton is the brother of Tucker Beathard, and the son of Casey Beathard.

