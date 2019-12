Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 14:25 Hits: 0

Norah Jones, Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper recently released a Christmas EP called Dear Santa. Theyperformed some of the songs in a livemini concert for World Cafe.

(Image credit: Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2019/12/24/790836821/supergroup-puss-n-boots-brings-cozy-tunes-to-the-holidays?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music